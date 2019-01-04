Andrea Canning, 46, Talks Expecting First Son After Five Daughters: 'We Wanted a Boy So Badly'

Andrea Canning and her husband waited for years to welcome a son into their life, and the moment is finally happening.

Days after the Dateline correspondent, 46, shared the happy news that she’s pregnant with the couple’s sixth child and first son, Canning opened up about how much the news meant to her and husband Tony Bancroft.

“It was eating away at us that we wanted a boy so badly. We always have,” she said on Friday’s episode of the Today show, sitting among the couple’s five daughters — Elle Corbin, 3, Georgia Rapalje, 4½, Christina Margaret, 6, Charlotte Brewster, 8½, and Anna Katherine, 9½.

Noting the fact that she’s in her 40s, Canning added that the couple knew their “window was closing” and decided they had nothing to lose by trying to get pregnant again. “I honestly didn’t think it would work,” she admitted. “And here we are.”

Turning to the couple’s adorable daughters, co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked the girls if they felt ready to have a little brother.

Speaking in unison, Elle, Georgia, Christina, Charlotte and Anna nodded their heads while replying, “Yes.”

Sweetly, the couple’s oldest daughter added that what she felt most excited about was that “there’s gonna be a boy in the family.”

Although the girls stayed silent when asked about how they thought having a little brother would change the dynamic in their house, their mother replied, “Maybe not as many Barbies? We’ll have to get some trucks in there.”

While the idea of having six young children at home can be overwhelming, Canning shared that as her daughters have gotten older, parenting has actually gotten easier.

“It starts to sort of feed off itself, where as they get older they start to help the other ones, and it gets easier and easier,” she shared. “I remember just pulling my hair out when they were little. It was so hard some days, and now it’s like, ‘Hey, can you go get this? Can you get her a bottle?’ And they start to do things for each other.”

She went on to praise her husband for being “the most hands-on dad,” explaining of the former fighter pilot, “He’s the dad that’s doing everything at night when I’m falling asleep. He’s Mr. Energizer Bunny.”

Canning also revealed that their son is due to be born in June, and that the couple already have his name picked out.

Gesturing toward her husband, Canning explained, “He’s George Anthony Bancroft II,” so their son will be George Anthony Bancroft III.

“It’s just what will the nickname be, really,” she shared.

Canning first revealed the happy news of her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve Monday.

“In 2019, I’m having a baby! But will it be a boy or a girl? Let’s find out!” Canning said in the sweet clip, posted to Dateline‘s Twitter page, before revealing the baby’s sex by popping a giant balloon.

As blue confetti burst through the air, she added, “It’s a boy! After five girls, it’s a boy! Happy New Year!”