Dateline's Andrea Canning, 46, Is Pregnant with Sixth Baby — Her First Boy After Five Girls

The NBC family is growing even bigger!

Andrea Canning, a correspondent for the network’s show Dateline, revealed on New Year’s Eve Monday that she’s pregnant with her first boy — and sixth child overall.

The 46-year-old journalist shared her big news with a video posted to Dateline‘s Twitter page. In it, she reveals the sex of her baby-to-be by popping a large balloon, which causes blue confetti to explode all over her.

“In 2019, I’m having a baby! But will it be a boy or a girl? Let’s find out!” Canning starts the sweet clip. “It’s a boy! After five girls, it’s a boy! Happy New Year!” she concludes, laughing.

When she gives birth, Canning and her husband, USMC Lieutenant Colonel Tony Bancroft, will be parents to six kids age 10 and under.

The Canadian-born journalist welcomed her youngest, Elle Corbin, in June 2015. She’s also mom to Georgia Rapalje, 5 in February, Christina Margaret, 6, Charlotte Brewster, 8½, and Anna Katherine, 9½.

After giving birth to Elle, Canning told Today that she already had so many kids so close in age that she barely noticed a change in her family’s dynamic.

“When you have fewer kids, you notice the difference more … With this many kids, you have to just bounce back,” mused the mother of five.

“As long as everybody’s healthy — Mom’s healthy, baby’s healthy — you just got to get back into the swing of things,” Canning added.