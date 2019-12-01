When Calls the Heart Star Andrea Brooks Welcomes Her First Child, a Baby Girl

Image zoom Andrea Brooks/Instagram

Andrea Brooks is a first-time mom!

The When Calls the Heart star announced she gave birth to a baby girl and shared a black-and-white image of herself cradling her newborn daughter.

“..and then there was you. 💕,” Brooks, 30, captioned the sweet announcement post on Instagram Saturday.

Friends and fans were quick to flood the comments with words of congratulations. Her costar Pascale Hutton, left a red heart emoji under the post, while Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan commented, “Crying. Can’t stop crying.”

The actress first announced her pregnancy with her baby girl in July, telling Entertainment Tonight that she was five months pregnant at the time. In the weeks prior to welcoming her baby girl, she told the outlet that she was prepping for the arrival by avoiding Google so as to not scare herself before the birth.

“It’s sneaking up,” she told ET of the birth. “I’ve been attending my pregnancy classes and trying to avoid spending too much time on Google. I’m already a worry-wart, and sometimes the internet keeps me up worrying about some pretty strange things.”

Earlier this month, Brooks shared a peek inside the nursery once it was finally complete. In two separate posts on Instagram, the star revealed she decided to go against a traditional pink room for her daughter, opting for a cool blue theme.

She also told ET that she wanted the nursery to be a “calming oasis” for her daughter, and its theme was inspired by the actress’s time in living in Vancouver, Canada.

“Living in Vancouver has instilled in me a love of nature, forests, mountains and the ocean,” she explained. “I hope my daughter will one day share this appreciation for the great outdoors, and I wanted this to be reflected in the nursery.”