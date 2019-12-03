When Calls the Heart Star Andrea Brooks Reveals New Daughter's Name — and Its Sweet Family Tie

Welcome, baby Viola!

When Calls the Heart star Andrea Brooks has revealed her baby girl’s name, speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday — two days after giving birth to Viola, her first child — about its touching inspiration.

“It’s a family name that belonged to my great-grandmother,” said Brooks, 30. “I have one of her lockets from the early 1900s and ‘Viola’ is inscribed on the back.”

“When my husband and I started dating, I put a photo of the two of us in the locket,” the new mom added. “The name has always meant a lot to me.”

Image zoom Andrea Brooks/Instagram

Brooks announced the arrival of her baby girl on Saturday, sharing a black-and-white image of herself cradling her newborn daughter.

In the cute image, little Viola snuggled close to her mama’s chest as the mother-daughter duo shared a knit blanket. Brooks looked up at the camera, while her new addition appeared to be fast asleep.

” … and then there was you. 💕,” the Supergirl actress captioned the sweet announcement post on Instagram.

Friends and fans were quick to flood the comments with congratulations. Her Hallmark costar Pascale Hutton left a red heart emoji under the post, while Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan commented, “Crying. Can’t stop crying.”

Brooks first announced her pregnancy with her baby girl in July, sharing with ET that she was five months along at the time.

In the weeks prior to welcoming Viola, she told the outlet that she was prepping for the arrival by avoiding Google so as to not scare herself before the birth.

Last month, Brooks shared a peek inside her nursery once it was finally complete. In two posts on Instagram, the star revealed she decided to go against a traditional pink room for her daughter, opting for a cool blue theme.

She also told ET that she wanted the nursery to be a “calming oasis” for her daughter, and its theme was inspired by the actress’s time in living in Vancouver, Canada.