Andre Drummond Saves 2-Year-Old Son Who Fell Into Backyard Pool: 'A Parents Worst Nightmare'

"Not all heros wear capes," the NBA star wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the rescue

Andre Drummond is one heroic dad.

On Thursday, the NBA star, 28, shared a home security video on Twitter showing the moment Drummond jumped fully clothed into a backyard pool to save his 2-year-old son, Deon.

In the video, the toddler is seen sitting on the edge of the pool with two adults surrounding the area. Seconds after Deon slips into the water, the Philadelphia 76ers player comes running and jumps into the pool to rescue his son.

"NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ A parents worst nightmare....Feat my son & I 😂😂," the athlete writes, adding "No one was harmed in this video."

Drummond picks his son up out of the water and hands him off to one of the other adults outside the pool.

"Deon, no more. You don't do that," one of the adults says to the toddler.