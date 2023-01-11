Andie MacDowell Is a First-Time Grandma After Son Justin Welcomes Baby Girl

The actress announced on Instagram in June that her son Justin and his partner Nicolette were expecting their first baby

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on January 11, 2023
Andie MacDowell Likens Groundhog Day to It's a Wonderful Life: 'Makes You Realize How Gorgeous Life Is'
Andie MacDowell. Photo: TODAY

Andie MacDowell is stepping into a new role in life — grandma!

The Maid actress, 64, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Today where it was revealed she recently became a grandma for the first time.

"Congratulations on becoming a first-time grandma!" Al Roker said to the star, who is mom to daughters Margaret and Rainey Qualley and son Justin Qualley with ex-husband Paul Qualley.

"I just spent Christmas with her. I've never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that. It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection," MacDowell said with a smile.

Asked what MacDowell wants to be called as a grandparent, she replied, "I haven't decided, she can't speak yet. I'm gonna give her time."

"I'm thinking Nana or Grandma," she continued. "Not Granny. It's up to her."

In June, MacDowell revealed on Instagram that her son Justin, 37, and his partner Nicolette were expecting their first baby together.

"My son plants fruit trees that's how he has fun. Nicolette and Justin are down to earth in every way. They are always there for their friends and family. Pure goodness in the coolest way! Montana provides the perfect home for them and the quiet solitude they deserve," she began her lengthy caption.

"When so much of the world is looking for attention they are looking for each other & are waiting for the perfect gift their child. My son never looks at his phone, he does not live a life online. He has been a blessing and a gift to me from the very beginning. The best thing that ever happened to me. AND I cannot wait to meet my granddaughter! 🥰," she continued. "I am so extremely grateful for my three children and their father."

"My children are the best part of my life. I am constantly learning from them, they are my greatest teachers. My job, my work is wonderful but my children are my life. I cannot wait to meet my sweet new grandchild," added MacDowell. "I'm so proud of all three of my children. and I love and I'm proud of sweet Nicolette too!!!"

