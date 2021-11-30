Anderson Cooper Shares Heartwarming Photo from Beach Day with 19-Month-Old Son Wyatt

In the cute picture, Anderson Cooper holds Wyatt close to his chest while standing in front of the ocean

Anderson Cooper is enjoying quality time with his little boy.

On Tuesday, the CNN anchor, 54, posted an adorable photo on Instagram with his 19-month-old son Wyatt Morgan from a day they shared at the beach together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet snap, Cooper holds Wyatt close against his chest while giving him a kiss. Wyatt, whom Cooper shares with ex Benjamin Maisani, rests his head on his father's shoulder and closes his eyes.

"The greatest thing you'll ever learn Is just to love and be loved in return," Cooper quoted Eden Ahbez in the caption.

The journalist's close friend and fellow dad Andy Cohen teased in the comments, "Your arms got tan!!!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Cooper talked about the challenges and rewards of being a new father in the first episode of Ellen DeGeneres' EllenTube "Dad Confessions."

The dad of one started the video with some parenting advice for first-time mothers and fathers, saying to baby-proof the home. Cooper joked, "I didn't do that [before Wyatt's arrival], and now I'm using deer fencing because I don't really know what I'm doing."

The Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty author also confessed that he didn't read the baby books to prepare him for fatherhood, and has learned everything about parenting on the fly.

"I got all these books about being a parent, and I didn't read any of them. It turns out you actually have to read the books," Cooper said with a laugh. "Just buying the books themselves, and having them around doesn't work. You actually have to read them."