Anderson Cooper’s a Dad! Andy Cohen, Khloé Kardashian and More Send Sweet Words of Congratulations

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced on Thursday that he had welcomed his first child, a boy, earlier in the week via surrogate

Anderson Cooper was showered with love from his famous friends after revealing the happy news that he's a dad.

The CNN anchor and journalist, 52, closed out Thursday's Anderson Cooper 360° by telling his audience that he had welcomed a son named Wyatt Morgan Cooper, born Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A slideshow of photos of himself and his son was also posted to Cooper's Instagram, alongside a touching message of gratitude to his surrogate.

His post was flooded with supportive comments from stars like Mark Conseulos, Ricky Martin, Don Lemon, Rosie O'Donnell, Leslie Jordan, John Benjamin Hickey, Olivia Munn, Karlie Kloss, Amy Sedaris, Molly Shannon, Bridget Everett, Christian Siriano, Lisa Rinna, Rachel Zoe, and Gary Janetti.

"This is so beautiful! ❤️," wrote Busy Philipps. "Welcome to the world Wyatt Cooper! Congratulations ❤️."

"Congrats my friend," said Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott." "Truly wonderful news."

"Now the fun really begins," laughed Alyssa Milano. "Congratulations. I'm so thrilled for you."

"What a smile!! So thrilled for you guys :) This is beyond joyful ❤️❤️❤️❤️," said Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogate: 'I Am Beyond Happy'

Cooper's longtime close friend and New Year's Eve co-host Andy Cohen — who welcomed his own son, Benjamin Allen, via surrogate last February — also wrote a touching tribute to Cooper on Instagram.

"'New life, new hope!' " Cohen, 51, wrote. "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!"

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Blessings!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Khloé Kardashian commented on Cohen's post.

"Best news ever!" added Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Reveals the Sweet Meaning Behind His Son's Name

Image zoom Wyatt Morgan Cooper Anderson Cooper/instagram

Image zoom Wyatt Morgan Cooper Anderson Cooper/instagram

In Cooper's Instagram announcement on Thursday, he shared that he never thought fatherhood would be a possibility for him while he was growing up.

"As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he wrote.

"Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him," Cooper said. "It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who can't have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives."

The CNN anchor added that while he wishes his parents (mom Gloria Vanderbilt and dad Wyatt Emory Cooper) and his brother Carter — who are all deceased — were alive to meet little Wyatt.

"I like to believe they can see him," Cooper said. "I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."

In fact, it's Cooper's parents who provided the inspiration for his son's name.

"He is named after my father, who died when I was ten," Cooper explained. "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son."