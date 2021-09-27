"I don't intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son," Anderson Cooper said of whether he'll leave an inheritance for 17-month-old son Wyatt Morgan when he dies

Anderson Cooper Doesn't Plan to Leave Son Wyatt an Inheritance: 'College Will Be Paid For'

Anderson Cooper is following his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt's lead when it comes to his finances.

The Anderson Cooper 360° host, 54, said he doesn't plan to leave his 17-month-old son Wyatt Morgan an inheritance when he dies. "I don't know what I'll have," he explained on Saturday's episode of the Morning Meeting podcast.

"I'm not that interested in money, but I don't intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son," Cooper continued. "I'll go with what my parents said … 'College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it.'"

He previously revealed that his mother, who died at age 95 in June 2019, didn't plan to leave him an inheritance either. "My mom's made clear to me that there's no trust fund, there's none of that," Cooper said on The Howard Stern Show in 2014.

Cooper wrote about his family's notorious wealth in his new book Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, telling the story of how his ancestors were once among the richest people in the world before they lost it all.

The Peabody Award-winning journalist told PEOPLE earlier this month that Wyatt inspired him to write the book. "In some ways I wanted this to be a letter to my son," Cooper said.

"My dad wrote a book before he died (during heart surgery when Anderson was 10) about his family growing up in Mississippi. And because he died when I was so young, a lot that I know of him came from that book," he explained. "I wanted to write a letter to Wyatt about this crazy and unusual part of his family's past."

Cooper welcomed Wyatt via surrogate in April 2020 with his ex, Benjamin Maisani. "It's awesome," he told PEOPLE of their co-parenting arrangement.

