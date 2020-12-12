Anderson Cooper Proudly Tells Ina Garten What His Son Wyatt Likes to Eat: 'So Thankful'

Anderson Cooper couldn’t be prouder of his 7-month-old son, Wyatt Morgan.

The CNN anchor recently chatted with Food Network star Ina Garten during an episode of Full Circle and raved about Wyatt’s healthy appetite.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He gives me hope,” he told Garten, explaining that Wyatt is a “good eater,” unlike himself. “I have a palate of a five-year-old, but apparently a 7-month-old has a much better palate.”

Cooper, 53, then detailed all the foods his son, whom he welcomed via surrogate in April, has been enjoying thus far.

“He’s drinking milk mostly but I give him an oatmeal cereal in the morning,” he shared. “He’s eating squash and broccoli and mashed cauliflower and mashed peas — none of which I would ever eat as a kid and I’m so thankful that he is.”

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Credit: Anderson Cooper/Instagram

Cooper and Garten, 72, also discussed the virtues of the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Cooper shared a story about when both he and his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, “rediscovered” the sandwich a few years back.

“I was talking to my mom on the phone and I said, you know, ‘I rediscovered peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and they're so good’ and literally she said, ‘Darling that's amazing I just rediscovered them as well!’ and she had apparently been eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch,” he recalled.

RELATED VIDEO: Anderson Cooper Says Andy Cohen's Son Ben 'Kissed' and 'Hugged' His Son Wyatt for the First Time

Garten shared her own love for PB&Js, telling Cooper that she and her husband Jeffrey were eating them at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the beginning of the pandemic that's what Jeffrey and I had too,” she admitted. “And I don’t think I’d ever had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich — my mother never made them — and we were just like ‘This is great!’”

Cooper also reminisced on his mother's cooking or lack thereof.