Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday

Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday!

The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday.

In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom."

"Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip. "Sebastian is sweet and strong and smart and loves his big brother Wyatt a lot. They fill my heart with joy and love in a way i never imagined possible. Happy Birthday Sebastian!"

Along with Sebastian, Cooper is dad to 2-year-old son Wyatt Morgan.

Earlier this week, Cooper's close friend Kelly Ripa sent Sebastian a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

"Joyeux anniversaire Sebastian 🎈," the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host wrote in French in the photo caption.

In the photo, Ripa cradled the baby boy, his eyes closed as he slept. She had a burp cloth over her shoulder as she looked down at Sebastian smiling.

"I love you 🎂 (that was a fast year @andersoncooper @benjaminmaisani)," she added.

Cooper announced Sebastian's birth last February during an episode of Anderson Cooper 360°.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."