Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday

Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 02:28 PM
Anderson Cooper, son
Photo: Anderson Cooper/instagram, Randy Brooke/Getty

Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday!

The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday.

In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom."

"Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip. "Sebastian is sweet and strong and smart and loves his big brother Wyatt a lot. They fill my heart with joy and love in a way i never imagined possible. Happy Birthday Sebastian!"

Along with Sebastian, Cooper is dad to 2-year-old son Wyatt Morgan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, Cooper's close friend Kelly Ripa sent Sebastian a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

"Joyeux anniversaire Sebastian 🎈," the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host wrote in French in the photo caption.

In the photo, Ripa cradled the baby boy, his eyes closed as he slept. She had a burp cloth over her shoulder as she looked down at Sebastian smiling.

"I love you 🎂 (that was a fast year @andersoncooper @benjaminmaisani)," she added.

Cooper announced Sebastian's birth last February during an episode of Anderson Cooper 360°.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Kelly Ripa (L) and Anderson Cooper host the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)
Kelly Ripa Wishes Anderson Cooper's Son Sebastian a Happy 1st Birthday — See the Sweet Photo!
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 22 Months, Is 'Deeply in Love' with Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola, 20
Benjamin Maisani Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper Shares How He Will Co-Parent with Ex Benjamin Maisani After Welcoming Baby No. 2
Anderson cooper and wyatt
Anderson Cooper's Sweetest Family Photos with Sons Wyatt Morgan and Sebastian Luke
Eve Wilde birthday
Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!
Aire birthday
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
anderson cooper kids
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
anderson cooper
Anderson Cooper Says He Feels 'Blissfully Happy and Lucky' to Have His Two Sons in New Photos
Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt turns 2
Anderson Cooper Shares New Family Photo in Honor of Son Wyatt's Second Birthday: 'Hard to Believe'
anderson cooper
Anderson Cooper Celebrates Father's Day with Sons as He Reflects on Losing His Dad as a Child
Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper Shares Sweet 'Cuddling' Photo with Infant Son Sebastian: 'Day After He Was Born'
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's New Year's Eve coverage at Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Friendship Timeline
Anderson Cooper's kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan
Anderson Cooper Says 'There's Nothing Better' Than Being Home with His Sons on Paternity Leave
Anderson Cooper Mocks His Youngest Son Sebastian to His Older Son Wyatt to Improve Sibling Bonds
Anderson Cooper Explains Why He and Son Wyatt 'Make Fun' of Newborn Son Sebastian When He Cries
Anderson Cooper's kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan
Anderson Cooper Says Son Wyatt, 22 Months, Is 'Getting Along Well' with Baby Brother Sebastian
Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper Reveals Ex Benjamin Maisani Is Adopting Son Wyatt: 'We're a Family'