Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 2, Is 'Really Into' Going to School: 'It's So Cute'

Wyatt Morgan is loving his first year at school!

On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anderson Cooper chatted about his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, sharing that his older son recently started school for the first time.

"I can't believe how quickly it's gone," Cooper said of his son growing up. "He's 2½ and he started this little school. It's so cute. It's a couple of hours, three days a week."

Asked what it's like dropping off little Wyatt at school, Cooper said his son is "so mellow" about it.

"He's really into it. He seems to really enjoy it," he said of Wyatt's experience with the program.

Cooper also shared that son Wyatt has been learning French as Benjamin Maisani, who co-parents Wyatt and Sebastian with Cooper, speaks to the toddler in the language.

"About a quarter of Wyatt's words are French," Cooper said. "He's always like, 'Merci,' and now they've started to talk to each other in French and I have no idea what they're talking about."

Earlier this week, the CNN anchor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he shared the adorable daily routine that involves his two sons.

"I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this thing now, I don't know where it came from, where he's like, 'I want to smell Sebastian, I want to smell the baby.' "

"And I say, 'Smell the baby.' And he smells the baby's head. And every time he says the same thing, 'He smells like an angel,' and I'm like, 'Are you from a Christmas special?' " Cooper said with a laugh.

"Get that kid over to Hallmark!" host Stephen Colbert joked.