Anderson Cooper Explains Why He and Son Wyatt 'Make Fun' of Newborn Son Sebastian When He Cries

Anderson Cooper is detailing his unconventional approach to creating a bond between his sons Wyatt Morgan, 23 months, and Sebastian Luke, 8 weeks.

The longtime CNN anchor, 54, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show where he told host Stephen Colbert that he's been "worried" about Wyatt getting used to having a sibling, reflecting on his own late brother, Carter Vanderbilt Cooper, who had a rough adjustment when he was born.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was really worried about this. When I was growing up, when I came, my brother was like 2 years and four months older and every childhood photo I have is I'm very happy as a little baby and my brother's chewing the inside of his lip," Cooper quipped.

"With Wyatt, I've gone a different tact. I'm doing a slow roll with Sebastian. I didn't want Wyatt's life to suddenly cataclysmically change ... Wyatt's not on top of him every day. We go out a lot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anderson Cooper Mocks His Youngest Son Sebastian to His Older Son Wyatt to Improve Sibling Bonds Credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Cooper explained that, instead, in order to get him used to having a little brother, he and Wyatt hilariously mock the newborn.

"I've started doing this thing with Wyatt where we both sort of make fun of Sebastian," Cooper said. "I mean, not in a bad way. I started doing this thing like when Sebastian's crying, Wyatt will look at me and I'll look at him and I'll go, 'Wah! I'm a baby. I'm crying, I'm crying.' He likes it. And now he does it too."

Colbert, 57, then teased that Sebastian is Cooper and Wyatt's "common enemy," adding, "You're going to stop this before the child understands English, right?"

"Of course I'm going to stop it!" Cooper responded with a laugh.

Anderson Cooper's kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan Credit: ABC

The Anderson Cooper 360 host first announced that he welcomed Sebastian on his show in February, sharing a photo of Wyatt and saying, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

"His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper continued, introducing his adorable new son to the world.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," he added. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper revealed both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Benjamin Maisani.