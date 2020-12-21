"I definitely feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing," he says of being a dad

Anderson Cooper Says He Loves 'Every Aspect' of Being a Dad: 'Wish I Had Done It Sooner'

Anderson Cooper wishes he wouldn't have held off parenthood for so long.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce on Friday, the 53-year-old CNN anchor spoke with host Bruce Bozzi about life as a new dad. Cooper welcomed his first child, son Wyatt Morgan, via a surrogate on Monday, April 27, and co-parents the baby boy with his former partner Benjamin Maisani.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't think I would have made the decision if I didn't feel I was really ready, and I definitely feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing. I wish I had done it sooner," he says. "I've been able to spend whole days, all my time with him really, during this pandemic. It's been amazing."

"I've never woken up early in the morning, but I now bolt out of bed at 7 without an alarm clock and I want to be there when he wakes up at 8:45," adds Cooper of how his life has changed since entering fatherhood. "I just love every aspect of it. It's truly the greatest thing ever. I feel like what was I doing before? I don't know."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, 'I will never be able to have a kid,' " Cooper said in June for PEOPLE's first-ever Pride issue. "This is a dream come true."

Becoming a father has also given Cooper new perspective as he continues his work in journalism, explaining that he feels "invested in the future in a way I hadn't really before."

"There's something about having a child that makes you feel connected to what is happening and you want to make sure that the world this child is growing up in is a better one. You suddenly worry much more about the future of all of us," he said at the time.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Anderson Cooper

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Anderson Cooper

Though Cooper admitted that he'd become "more tired than I've ever been" when he became a dad, he assured that he "wouldn't change it for the world." Seeing his baby boy often even moves him to tears.

"I cry at things I never cried at before," he said. "And Benjamin, I've never seen him cry, but I couldn’t believe how weepy he gets with Wyatt. I find myself being overwhelmed with emotion, and it’s a lovely thing."