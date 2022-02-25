Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 22 Months, Is 'Deeply in Love' with Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola, 20

Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 22 months, and Sebastian, whom he welcomed earlier this month

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt Morgan might have his first crush.

The Anderson Cooper 360 host, 54, appeared on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan where he revealed that co-host Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola recently had the chance to meet his newborn son Sebastian Luke, whom he welcomed earlier this month.

Recalling the visit, Cooper shared that his older son Wyatt, 22 months, was mesmerized by Lola, 20 — whom Ripa shares with husband Mark Consuelos.

"My son Wyatt is so deeply in love with Lola Consuelos that it's like, the love that burns of 1,000 suns," Cooper said, sharing sweet photos of Wyatt smiling as Lola held him in her arms.

"Look at how he's staring at her. He even coordinated outfits with her," he added, noting that the two were both wearing green shirts. "He is just so besotted. He could not take his eyes off Lola."

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper Credit: Live With Kelly and Ryan

Ripa added, "It is a mutual love," before she recalled the moment Wyatt seemingly got jealous of the attention her baby brother was getting from Lola.

"He grabbed Lola's hand because she came into see the baby," she explained. "He was done with the fawning over the baby so he grabbed Lola's hand. And I said, 'Wyatt, where are you going?' And he said, 'Bye!' "

Along with Ripa and her daughter, Cooper also introduced his baby boy to close pal Andy Cohen and his son Benjamin Allen, 3. The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, shared a photo from the heartwarming moment on Instagram.

Cooper announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, during Anderson Cooper 360° earlier this month, revealing that the newborn was welcomed via surrogate.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper went on to reveal that he and his ex, Benjamin Maisani, will be co-parenting both Sebastian and Wyatt together as a family. "Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by my best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani. We're co-parents," Cooper explained.