Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt 'Chuckles' in Adorable Backstage Moment Shared by Andy Cohen

Wyatt Morgan likes his dad's jokes!

On Wednesday, Andy Cohen shared a sweet photo taken backstage that showed Anderson Cooper and the CNN anchor's son, 16 months, as the toddler has a laugh at Cohen's expense. In the picture, Wyatt, who was wearing a brown cardigan, adorably smiled and laughed, looking in the mirror at the two friends joking with each other.

"Wyatt Cooper chuckles as his daddy zings me backstage at the 92 St Y," Cohen, 53, captioned the snapshot on Instagram. "Hear my full interview with Anderson coming up in Oct on @radioandysxm"

Cohen is dad to 2½-year-old son Benjamin Allen. In March, the Bravo host told PEOPLE that he and longtime friend Cooper are "amazed" by their children's budding friendship.

"It's really cute. We're just always amazed," Cohen said at the time. "We go over there every Saturday or Sunday for a visit. It's great, Anderson and I are basically just killing time between our kids' naps at this point. It's great to see them."

Cooper recently told PEOPLE about the possibility of welcoming more children into his family in the future: "Would I want to have more kids? I would, definitely. It would certainly be nice for Wyatt to have a sibling. Yeah, it would be," said Cooper, who co-parents Wyatt with ex Benjamin Maisani.

Speaking of his son, Cooper said he is "so happy and giggly" these days.

"He does this thing where we go to a coffee place and he'll walk around and look at people, and once they make eye contact with him he'll laugh," the proud dad continued. "I love how he interacts with strangers and takes joy in them. I'm charmed by everything he does, annoyingly. And being there when he wakes up and taking him out of the crib, it's just the best."