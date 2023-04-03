Anderson Cooper Says Son Wyatt, 2, Likes to 'Keep NYC Clean' as They Sweep Street Together: Photo

Anderson Cooper's son loves being on clean-up duty!

Over the weekend, the Anderson Cooper 360 host, 55, shared an adorable snap on his Instagram Story showing himself and son Wyatt Morgan, 3 this month, sweeping a street together on a rainy day in New York City.

Both Cooper and Wyatt hold brooms while standing in the street, the little boy ready for his task while his dad looks at something on his phone.

"Wyatt likes to help keep NYC clean," Cooper wrote on the cute shot.

Along with Wyatt, the journalist is dad to 13-month-old son Sebastian Luke.

In February, Cooper shared the first father-son photo of himself and Sebastian on Instagram.

In the sweet image, a bundled-up Sebastian is shown lying next to Cooper, in a striped hospital hat, while the proud papa holds his baby boy close.

"Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born," Cooper wrote in the caption.

The longtime CNN anchor announced his exciting baby news on his show Anderson Cooper 360 in February 2022, saying of a photo of son Wyatt, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

"His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper continued, introducing his adorable new son to the world.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," he went on. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper revealed both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Benjamin Maisani.

"Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa,' " he said. "We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."