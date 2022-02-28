Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke, on CNN earlier this month

Anderson Cooper Says Son Wyatt, 22 Months, Is 'Getting Along Well' with Baby Brother Sebastian

Wyatt Morgan is embracing his new role as big brother.

"They seem to be getting along really well. I mean, 'Getting along well' — Sebastian sleeps," Cooper teased. "He can't say Sebastian yet, he calls him Luke. So every morning he wants to go say 'Good morning, Luke.' "

"So that's a photo of him saying good morning, Luke," he said, sharing a photo of Wyatt standing over Sebastian as he rests in his crib.

Anderson Cooper's kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan Credit: ABC; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"I like the way he says it too. 'A-Lukke.' Like, he has a mild French accent," Ripa added.

Cooper then joked, "He does have a mild French accent and when he says my name, he calls me Daddy, he says it vaguely with a British accent. Like, 'Da-ddey' I don't know where that comes from."

The longtime CNN anchor announced his exciting baby news on his show earlier this month, sharing a photo of Wyatt and noting, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," he continued. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Anderson Cooper's kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan Credit: ABC

At the time, Cooper also announced he would be taking the next couple of weeks off to focus on his two sons, whom he co-parents with former partner Benjamin Maisani.

During Friday's show, the proud father detailed how his paternity leave has been going so far, telling Ripa and Seacrest that "there's nothing better" than spending time at home with his boys.

"It's great to be able to come home and decompress," he said. "Obviously my kids are asleep but I've taken the last couple of weeks off, it's the longest I've been off, almost three weeks. I've never taken three weeks off before and it's just been so amazing."