Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Selfie with Son Wyatt, 5 Months: 'He Is Such a Happy Baby'

"He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite," the CNN anchor updated of his baby boy

Anderson Cooper has one adorable, little selfie partner!

On Friday, the CNN personality, 53, shared a selfie on Instagram, in which the proud father of one smiled alongside son Wyatt Morgan, whom Cooper welcomed on April 27 via surrogate. Alongside the photograph, Cooper updated followers on his growing boy, writing that Wyatt is "such a happy baby."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My son will be five months old in less than two weeks," he captioned the image. "He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething. He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite, particularly One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. Ok, that's my favorite, but he does seem to like it a lot."

Back in July, Cooper offered an update on Wyatt at 10 weeks old, sharing photos cradling the baby and revealing his interests at the time: "Wyatt is 10 weeks old and doing great. He likes naps and milk, bath time and being read to. Thank you for all your lovely cards and messages!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Anderson Cooper 360° anchor opened up to PEOPLE in June about his new addition, sharing how he had reached a "new level of love" since becoming a dad.

"When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, 'I will never be able to have a kid,' " he said at the time. "This is a dream come true."

"It feels like my life has actually begun," Cooper continued. "And I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for? This is a new level of love. It's unlike anything I've experienced, and yet it's also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It's really extraordinary."

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen's Son Ben and Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Meet for the First Time on Father's Day

Cooper was understandably exhausted at the time, though the new parent said he "wouldn't change it for the world." He added that he and ex Benjamin Maisani (whom Cooper is co-parenting with) get extra emotional over Wyatt.