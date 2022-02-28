Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable First Photos of Son Wyatt, 22 Months, Getting His Haircut

Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 22 months, and Sebastian, whom he welcomed earlier this month

Anderson Cooper's son is looking precious with his new hairdo.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Anderson Cooper 360 host, 54, shared a series of adorable photos of his 22-month-old son Wyatt Morgan getting his haircut. Cooper recounted the experience with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, explaining that Wyatt handled it well thanks to some sweet treats.

"It's his big second haircut," he explained, sharing a photo of Wyatt sitting in his lap as the barber cut his hair. "We took him for the first haircut — this is Eric at neighborhood barbers, which is where I get my haircut too."

"Started off a little rocky, Wyatt was a little concerned but then I think we have the after photo where everything [is fine]. There's a lollipop involved," Anderson continued, revealing another photo of Wyatt with the candy in his mouth.

Anderson Cooper Shares Pics of Son Wyatt Getting Haircut Credit: Live with Kelly and Ryan

"If there's a lollipop involved, I could have gotten my kids to rob a bank. I'm not kidding. There's a magical quality to them," Ripa teased.

Cooper has been spending a lot of time with his kids since welcoming his second child, son Sebastian Luke, earlier this month.

The journalist also discussed on the show how much he's been enjoying being at home with his boys while on paternity leave.

"It's great to be able to come home and decompress," he told Ripa and Seacrest. "Obviously my kids are asleep but I've taken the last couple of weeks off, it's the longest I've been off, almost three weeks. I've never taken three weeks off before and it's just been so amazing."

Anderson Cooper's kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan Credit: ABC; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"And every night to be able to feed Wyatt and give him his milk, he falls asleep on my chest and there's nothing better," Cooper added. "I'm usually on the air at nighttime. I miss all the bedtimes. So weekends I can do it, but to be able to do it for three weeks in a row, it's just the greatest. Nothing better."

The proud father co-parents Wyatt and Sebastian with ex Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper has said that he and Maisani have remained close since the anchor announced the end of their relationship in 2018. Both men were present for the birth of Wyatt.

"Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by my best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani. We're co-parents," the longtime news anchor said on Anderson Cooper 360°.