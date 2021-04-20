Anderson Cooper Shares Sweet Photo of His Son Wyatt Watching Him Guest Host Jeopardy!

"Wyatt has never watched tv before, and he wont again for a long time, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!" Cooper captioned the photo

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt is tuning into his guest hosting stint on Jeopardy!

The Anderson Cooper 360° anchor, 53, posted a photo of his son Wyatt, who turns 1 later this month, watching him guest host the show.

In the sweet snap, Wyatt sits on the bed and looks at the screen intently, focusing on his dad.

"Wyatt has never watched tv before, and he wont again for a long time, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!" Cooper captioned the photo.

"It was a dream come true to be guest hosting, and to pay tribute to #AlexTrebek and raise money for @hashaiti."

Cooper's tenure as the guest host for Jeopardy! began Monday, as Aaron Rodgers' time on the televised game show came to an end last week.

On Saturday, Jeopardy!'s official Twitter account shared a sneak peek at Cooper's episodes.

In the short clip, 60 Minutes correspondent started off by noting that he's no stranger to the show. "In high school I became a Jeopardy! fan, I'm a two-time Celebrity Jeopardy! champ and this week, I'll be the newest Jeopardy! guest host," he said of his credentials.

However, despite all of his experience, Cooper admitted he was "actually kind of nervous."

Throughout his two weeks on the show, Cooper will also be raising money for Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, an organization that helps residents of Haiti's Artibonite Valley get the medical care they need.

Jeopardy! previously announced that several stars will join the show as guest hosts after series champion Ken Jennings stepped in as the first guest host for six weeks, followed by Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards after Alex Trebek's death in November.

Katie Couric took over as the first in the roster of celebrity guest hosts, which has been rotating every two weeks before a full-time host is announced. After Cooper's stint is over, other celebrities, including Savannah Guthrie and Mayim Bialik, will take on the role.

In addition to his hosting duties, Cooper has also been gearing up to celebrate Wyatt's first birthday on April 27.

On Thursday, he admitted that as a self-professed "really bad planner ... I haven't really planned anything yet," during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"[Wyatt] obviously doesn't know what's going on with that, so I figured the only thing that really matters ... you know how they staged the moon landing? I'm just gonna stage this," he joked. "I'll get a prop cake and put on a hat and [have] balloons and maybe hire some people to stand around, and then years from now I can show him he had a great [first] birthday party."