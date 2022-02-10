Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photo Snuggling with Son Wyatt, 21 Months: 'Nothing Is Better'

Anderson Cooper is loving time with his little boy.

On Wednesday, the CNN anchor, 54, shared an adorable photo to Instagram of him cuddling with his 21-month-old son Wyatt Morgan during storytime.

In the sweet snap, Cooper gives Wyatt a kiss on the head while his son hugs an octopus stuffed animal. Resting on Cooper's chest is the popular children's book Goodnight Moon.

"Nothing is better than this," he captioned the heartwarming photo.

Cooper's close pal and fellow dad Andy Cohen commented on the picture, "Awwwww"

Back in September, the journalist chatted with PEOPLE about the possibility of welcoming more children into his family someday.

"Would I want to have more kids? I would, definitely. It would certainly be nice for Wyatt to have a sibling. Yeah, it would be," said Cooper, who co-parents Wyatt with ex Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper also appeared on a November episode of Ellen DeGeneres' EllenTube "Dad Confessions," where he talked about the challenges and rewards of being a new father.

The dad of one started the video with some parenting advice for first-time mothers and fathers, saying to baby-proof the home. Cooper joked, "I didn't do that [before Wyatt's arrival], and now I'm using deer fencing because I don't really know what I'm doing."

The Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty author also confessed that he didn't read the baby books to prepare him for fatherhood, and has learned everything about parenting on the fly.