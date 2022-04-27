"Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much!" Anderson Cooper writes in an Instagram tribute to son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper Shares New Family Photo in Honor of Son Wyatt's Second Birthday: 'Hard to Believe'

Happy birthday, Wyatt Morgan!

On Wednesday, Anderson Cooper celebrated son Wyatt's second birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, featuring a new family photo of Cooper and former partner Benjamin Maisani with their sons Wyatt and Sebastian Luke, 9 weeks.

In the adorable shot, Cooper and Maisani sit in a grassy area with their sons and pose for a cute selfie. The CNN anchor also included additional adorable shots of Wyatt to round out the birthday tribute.

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt turns 2 Credit: Anderson Cooper/Instagram

"Wyatt is two years old today! It is hard to believe. He is sweet and funny, kind and caring. Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much!" Cooper captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Cooper revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 but his kids remained negative.

His positive COVID diagnosis came two months after the Anderson Cooper 360 host announced that he welcomed Sebastian on his show in February, sharing a photo of Wyatt and saying, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt turns 2 Credit: Anderson Cooper/Instagram

"His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper said. "He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper revealed that both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Maisani.

"Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa,' " he said. "We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

Anderson Cooper's kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper's two sons | Credit: ABC

At the end of February, Cooper appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan and discussed how there's "nothing better" than spending time with his two kids on paternity leave.