Anderson Cooper Reveals the Sweet Meaning Behind His Son's Name

Anderson Cooper's new baby boy has a very special moniker.

The CNN anchor, 52, announced his son's arrival Thursday night and revealed he named his first child Wyatt Morgan Cooper in honor of his father, who died at age 50 when the journalist was only 10 years old.

"I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," Cooper said of his father in his announcement on Instagram.

Little Wyatt's name also honors Cooper's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who died last June at age 95.

"My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side," Cooper said. "I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me."

Wyatt Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt

"Wyatt Morgan Cooper," the journalist said. "My son."

Cooper has previously spoken about the impact his dad, an actor and writer, had on his life.

"When my brother and I were born, we became the center of his world," Cooper said on a previous segment of CNN's New Day. "He considered us his greatest achievements."

"I've always looked a lot like my dad and I think that's one of the reasons I felt so connected to him," Cooper said, recalling his father's open and honest parenting style. "He really listened to what we had to say. He gave me the sense that I had value, that my ideas mattered. That instilled in me a confidence I don't think I would've otherwise had."

Wyatt Morgan Cooper



Cooper said that the sense of "security and confidence" his dad gave him growing up is something he continues to carry with him.

On Instagram Thursday, Cooper said that the love of his fallen family members lives on through his son.

"I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him," the news anchor said. "I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."

Little Wyatt was born Monday via surrogate, weighing 7.2 lbs. at birth, "and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy," the proud new dad said as he also announced his happy news on his show Anderson Cooper 360°.