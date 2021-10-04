Anderson Cooper Reveals Son Wyatt's Latest Obsession: 'I'm Not Sure Why'

Anderson Cooper's little boy has a fascination with feet!

In a sneak peek at Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the new dad, 54, shares that his 17-month-old son Wyatt Morgan has taken an interest in the extremeities, though the CNN anchor doesn't quite understand the obsession.

"He's so sweet. He's just delicious. He's so happy," Cooper says of his young son as a photo of Wyatt appears behind him.

DeGeneres then shows the audience an adorable picture of Wyatt with his dads Cooper and Benjamin Maisani in which their son is flaunting his bare feet for the camera.

"And Wyatt is always showing off his feet. I'm not sure why, but there he is," Cooper says.

Later in the interview the journalist shares that Wyatt is "starting to talk a little bit," adding that "one of his first words was 'shoes,' which I love."

"He is into feet," DeGeneres says.

"Yes, you're right — exactly! I had not made the connection there," Cooper says with a laugh.

Cooper recently told PEOPLE about the possibility of welcoming more children into his family in the future: "Would I want to have more kids? I would, definitely. It would certainly be nice for Wyatt to have a sibling. Yeah, it would be," said Cooper.

Speaking of his son, Cooper said he is "so giggly" these days.

"He does this thing where we go to a coffee place and he'll walk around and look at people, and once they make eye contact with him he'll laugh," the proud dad continued. "I love how he interacts with strangers and takes joy in them. I'm charmed by everything he does, annoyingly. And being there when he wakes up and taking him out of the crib, it's just the best."