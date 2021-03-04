The CNN anchor read If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff to his son as a way to celebrate National Read Across America Day

Anderson Cooper Reads to 10-Month-Old Son Wyatt in Adorable Video: 'Is There Anything Better?'

Anderson Cooper has a little bookworm on his hands!

The CNN anchor, 53, celebrated National Read Across America Day on Tuesday by reading Laura Numeroff's iconic children's book, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, to his 10-month-old son Wyatt Morgan.

Th adorable father-son moment was captured on video and shared across the social media accounts of Cooper's shows: Anderson Cooper 360° and Full Circle.

"It's National Read Across America Day and especially now, with millions of kids still not in school because of the pandemic, inspiring them to read is even more important than ever," Cooper says in the clip.

"I struggled to read as a child with a mild form of dyslexia, and luckily it was noticed early and I got help with it. But for a lot of kids, that is not the case," he continues. "My son Wyatt is 10 months old and I try to read to him every day."

In the video, Cooper sits on a chair with Wyatt on his lap. As he reads to his son, Wyatt can be seeing playing with a rubber ducky toy.

At one point, Wyatt makes a grab for the book, prompting a smile from his dad.

"Is there anything better than just hanging out with your kid and reading?" Cooper muses. "Incredible."

Cooper welcomed Wyatt, his first child, on April 27, and he has been enjoying every minute of fatherhood ever since.

"It feels like my life has actually begun," he told PEOPLE in June about becoming a father.

"I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for? This is a new level of love," he continued. "It's unlike anything I've experienced, and yet it's also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It's really extraordinary."

"When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, 'I will never be able to have a kid,' " Cooper recalled. "This is a dream come true.

The journalist has been co-parenting Wyatt with his former partner Benjamin Maisani, who is currently living with Cooper and Wyatt.

While Cooper admitted that the arrangement may be "unconventional," he explained in PEOPLE's first-ever Pride issue that Maisani, 48, "is my family."