Anderson Cooper Adorably Plays with Andy Cohen's Son Ben, 2: 'All the Entertainment I Ever Needed'

Andy Cohen previously said he looks forward to his and son Benjamin's hangouts with friend Anderson Cooper and his baby boy Wyatt

Andy Cohen has a front row seat to some adorable playtime.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 52, shared hilarious footage on Instagram Tuesday showing close pal Anderson Cooper having a playtime session with Cohen's 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen. In the clip, the pair run in a circle around a stuffed elephant as upbeat music plays.

"Turns out, this is all the entertainment I ever needed!" Cohen captioned the post.

Cooper, 53, is also a dad, though his son Wyatt Morgan, 22 months, didn't appear in the sweet video. Wyatt became acquainted with Ben in person this past September, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. (They had previously met virtually back in June, on Father's Day.)

While he wasn't sure "if Wyatt even understands who [Ben] is" at that time, Cooper said during an early-October appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that his baby boy was "sort of fascinated" by the toddler nonetheless. "And Benjamin was very sweet with him. He kept poking him," recalled the proud dad.

Cohen and Cooper talked about their kids' relationship in November on Cohen's SiriusXM Radio Andy show, revealing that Wyatt and Ben had recently hit a big milestone in their dynamic.

The Bravo star said "the highlight of his week" over "the last couple months has been taking Ben over on Saturday or Sunday to have a little hangout with Wyatt for a couple hours."

"And I feel like for the first few times, Ben didn't really want anything to do with Wyatt, or to even acknowledge him. But I feel like last night was kind of a milestone, don't you?" he asked the Anderson Cooper 360° host at the time.