Anderson Cooper Shares How He Will Co-Parent with Ex Benjamin Maisani After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Anderson Cooper is a dad two times over!

The CNN news anchor, 54, announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, during Anderson Cooper 360° on Thursday, revealing that the adorable newborn was welcomed via surrogate.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper went on to reveal that he and his ex, Benjamin Maisani, will be co-parenting both Sebastian and Cooper's eldest son Wyatt, 1.5, together as a family. "Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by my best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani. We're co-parents," Cooper explained.

"Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, who's last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well," the longtime news anchor added.

Cooper then offered a heartfelt tribute to mom Gloria Vanderbilt, dad Wyatt Emory Cooper, and brother Carter Cooper — all of whom have passed.

"When I announced Wyatt's birth, I said I liked to imagine my mom and dad and brother, all who are no longer alive, their arms around each other, smiling and joyful at his birth," Cooper said. "These past 22 months, I felt them watching over us very strongly and I already feel their love for Sebastian. The family I was born into may be gone, but I feel them alive in the family we've created, new love, and new life."

Although Cooper announced the end of his and Maisani's romantic relationship in 2018, the pair has remained close. Maisani was also in the delivery room during Wyatt's birth in 2020.

Speaking with PEOPLE in September last year, the CNN star opened up about co-parenting with his ex, saying, "It's awesome. It's probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We're exes, but we're family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents."

"There's the usual bickering that any two people have when there's a kid involved, like what time should he go to swimming class, or should he wear the overalls, or whatever," Cooper admitted, adding, "we get along great."