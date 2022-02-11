While hosting Anderson Cooper 360° on Feb. 10, Cooper announced that he's now a dad of two!

He shared the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, during his broadcast, adding that Sebastian was welcomed via surrogate.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

The CNN host also shared the first father-son photo of himself and his new baby boy on Instagram the morning after his announcement.

"Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born," Cooper wrote in the caption.