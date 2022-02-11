Anderson Cooper's Sweetest Family Photos with Sons Wyatt Morgan and Sebastian Luke
The CNN journalist has welcomed two sons to his family: Wyatt Morgan in April 2020 and Sebastian Luke in February 2022
Welcome to the World, Sebastian!
While hosting Anderson Cooper 360° on Feb. 10, Cooper announced that he's now a dad of two!
He shared the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, during his broadcast, adding that Sebastian was welcomed via surrogate.
"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."
The CNN host also shared the first father-son photo of himself and his new baby boy on Instagram the morning after his announcement.
"Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born," Cooper wrote in the caption.
Quality Time
Sebastian is now little brother to Wyatt Morgan, who is Cooper's eldest son.
The CNN anchor shared a photo of himself planting a kiss on Wyatt with the caption, "Nothing is better than this."
(For tons of adorable Anderson and Wyatt photos, click here.)
One Year Around the Sun
Cooper celebrated Wyatt's first birthday with an adorable tribute on Instagram.
"Today is Wyatt's first birthday," the proud dad wrote on April 27, 2021. "I can't believe it has already been a year."
Hanging With Uncle Andy
Andy Cohen shared a sweet photo matching in plaid button-downs in celebration of Wyatt's birthday. The Watch What Happens Live host captioned the shot, "Happy 1st Birthday Wyatt Cooper! I love twinning with you. XO Uncle Andy & Mr. Ben."
Biggest Fan
"Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won't for a long while," Cooper wrote on April 19, 2021, as his son watched him host Jeopardy!, "but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy! It was a dream come true to be guest hosting, and to pay tribute to #AlexTrebek and raise money for @hashaiti."
Baby Buzz
Could Wyatt bee any cuter?! For his first Halloween, Cooper's son was the most adorable bumblebee on the block.
Happy Co-Parents
Wyatt gets a loving look from Benjamin Maisani, who is Cooper's former partner and now co-parent. When introducing Sebastian, Cooper revealed that Maisani will also be adopting Wyatt and they will co-parent together.
"Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, who's last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well," Cooper explained.
Cutest Baby Alive!
Wyatt was named PEOPLE's Cutest Baby Alive for 2020, taking over the title from his playdate companion — and son of one of Cooper's best friends and fellow "playground dads" Andy Cohen — Benjamin Allen Cohen, who was crowned the cutest by PEOPLE in 2019.
Mini-Me
Selfie snuggle buds! "My son will be five months old in less than two weeks. He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething," Cooper shared on Instagram in September 2020, alongside a photo of the pair relaxing together.
Cooper added, "He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite, particularly One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. Ok, that's my favorite, but he does seem to like it a lot."
Say Cheese
At just 6 weeks old, Wyatt was already one photogenic baby!
Look-Alikes
Wyatt clearly already looks up to his journalist father.
Lots of Love
Cooper is co-parenting with his best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani.
"There is no acrimony between us," Cooper told PEOPLE. "Even though it's maybe unconventional because he's my ex, he is my family."
"I knew what it was like growing up without a dad," Cooper said. "If there was ever something that happened to me, I would want Wyatt to be surrounded by love."
A Bright, Bright Future
"I feel invested in the future in a way I hadn't really before," Cooper told PEOPLE. "There's something about having a child that makes you feel connected to what is happening and you want to make sure that the world this child is growing up in is a better one. You suddenly worry much more about the future of all of us."
A New Level of Love
Cooper told PEOPLE that having Wyatt in his life has made his heart exceptionally full.
"It feels like my life has actually begun," Cooper said. "And I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for? This is a new level of love. It's unlike anything I've experienced, and yet it's also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It's really extraordinary."
Giving Thanks
Cooper said of his surrogate, "Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him."
"It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who can't have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives."
Over the Moon
Cooper felt extra blessed to be a first-time father.
On his show, Anderson Cooper 360°, he said, "As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he wrote.
Welcome to the World!
Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born via surrogate on April 27, 2020, making Anderson Cooper a first-time dad. Wyatt gets his namesake from Cooper's late father, Wyatt Emory Cooper.
"He is named after my father, who died when I was ten," Cooper explained in his emotional announcement on CNN. "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son."