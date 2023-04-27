Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable New Family Photo as He Celebrates Son Wyatt's 3rd Birthday

Anderson Cooper's little boy is growing up!

The Anderson Cooper 360 host, 55, celebrated son Wyatt Morgan's 3rd birthday on Thursday, sharing a sweet message and some new photos of his little guy on Instagram.

As part of the gallery, Cooper included an adorable new family photo, featuring himself with sons Wyatt and 14-month-old son Sebastian Luke and co-parent Benjamin Maisani.

"This little peanut turned 3 today! Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper. He and his brother Sebastian are the greatest blessings I could ever have hoped for," wrote the journalist.

Earlier this month, Cooper shared a cute snap on his Instagram Story showing himself and son Wyatt sweeping a street together on a rainy day in New York City.

Both Cooper and Wyatt held brooms while standing in the street, the little boy ready for his task while his dad looked at something on his phone.

"Wyatt likes to help keep NYC clean," Cooper wrote on the cute shot.

The longtime CNN anchor announced the arrival of second baby on his show Anderson Cooper 360 in February 2022, saying of a photo of son Wyatt, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

"His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper continued, introducing his adorable new son to the world.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," he went on. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."