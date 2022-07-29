Anderson Cooper Enjoys a Stroll and a Lollipop with Son Wyatt, 2, After a Fresh Haircut

Anderson Cooper's son has a fresh cut!

On Thursday, the Anderson Cooper 360° host, 55, shared a photo on his Instagram Story with son Wyatt Morgan, 2, where the little boy is perched on his shoulders. Wyatt has a clean new haircut that Anderson thanks his local barbershop for in the caption.

Wyatt, dressed in an orange and blue outfit, looks at something out of frame while holding a green lollipop in his hand.

Cooper shares Wyatt and son Sebastian Luke, 5 months, with former partner Benjamin Maisani.

Last month, the CNN anchor shared two photos featuring his sons Sebastian and Wyatt and reflected on how "lucky" he is to have his boys during his 55th birthday celebrations.

In the first shot, Cooper wrapped his arm around Wyatt while the toddler gave a thumbs up. The second slide featured a silly selfie with Cooper and Sebastian as the infant looked away from the camera.

"Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. I feel so blissfully happy and lucky to have these two sweet, funny, little boys in my life," Cooper captioned his Instagram post.

In February, Cooper appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan where he told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that Wyatt is getting along with his baby brother.

"They seem to be getting along really well. I mean, 'Getting along well' — Sebastian sleeps," Cooper teased. "He can't say Sebastian yet, he calls him Luke. So every morning he wants to go say 'Good morning, Luke.' "