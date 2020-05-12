Anderson Cooper Reveals Elton John Called Him After Birth of Son Wyatt: 'He's Paved the Way'

Anderson Cooper has received a slew of support since welcoming son Wyatt Morgan two weeks ago — even from some that took him by (pleasant) surprise.

On Monday's episode of his good friend Andy Cohen's Radio Andy SiriusXM show, the CNN anchor revealed that he had gotten an unexpected call from a music legend after his son's birth.

"People called me whom I've never talked to on the phone, really sweet and reaching out," said Cooper, 52. "I got a call from Elton John. ... I've interviewed him and stuff over the years."

"Was he welcoming you, officially, to the Gay Dads Club?" quipped Cohen, 51, sharing that the "Tiny Dancer" hitmaker, 73, had sent his own son Benjamin Allen, now 15 months, Gucci duds after his birth in February 2019.

"I guess so!" Cooper answered, going on to say of John (who is dad to sons Elijah Joseph Daniel, 7, and Zachary Jackson Levon, 9), "He's paved the way in a lot of different ways. It was lovely. It was really cool."

After Cooper announced the arrival of his baby boy via surrogate on April 27, Cohen revealed on Radio Andy that the Cooper household is sharing something else from Ben's early development: his nanny!

"We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn't expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course," said the Bravo star. "So we had to really handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully, but we did, and she is now with Anderson and I know she's gonna get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben."

He also expressed his excitement for Cooper. "I'm so happy for Anderson. We've been talking about this for a long time and I have been really enjoying Anderson coming over. His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on [becoming a dad] himself," Cohen added.

One week after Wyatt's birth, Cooper told Stephen Colbert that he was eschewing paternity leave given the nature of his career amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This is not some story — this is life and death. This is as serious as it gets, and it's more important than ever before that things be true and accurate," he said on May 4. "It's one of the reasons I'm not taking time off."