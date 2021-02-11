Anderson Cooper says his former partner is "such a great parent" to their son Wyatt Morgan, 9 months

Anderson Cooper on Co-Parenting Son Wyatt and Living with Ex Benjamin Maisani: 'Weird but It Works'

Anderson Cooper is opening up about his unique co-parenting arrangement.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the CNN anchor, 53, tells host Ellen DeGeneres about life as a dad to son Wyatt Morgan, 9 months, whom he welcomed in April. Cooper says he continues to co-parent his first child with his former Benjamin Maisani — and they still live together, as well.

"We actually still live in the same house because we get along really well and, yeah, it's weird but it works out," he says. "It's interesting, he wasn't really sure he wanted to have a kid — which is one of the reasons we probably broke up — but then he came around to the idea, and now he is such a great parent."

"We went to take Wyatt to get some vaccinations, you know, the regular course that kids get — he hasn't skipped the line for COVID or anything, these are just the regular vaccinations — and Wyatt doesn't cry when he gets his shot," recalls Cooper, adding, "But I turned around when Wyatt got his first shot, and Benjamin is weeping. He's become this, like, big softie. It's really sweet to see."

"Well, maybe y'all will get back together?" suggests DeGeneres, to which Cooper definitively responds, "No, that's not gonna happen!"

As for baby No. 2? "Well, there's nothing in the works. I don't know, yes, I would love to ... I think it would be great for him to have a sibling. I'm not sure I could handle another, but he's really such an easy kid. ... He's a happy lil' chappie!"

Elsewhere in the talk show appearance, Cooper reflects on Wyatt being named PEOPLE's Cutest Baby Alive 2020 back in November, joking that the infant "had a little work" done.

"That's what it is, he's had a lot of filler," the dad jokes with DeGeneres.

Cooper and Maisani's split was confirmed in March 2018 after they'd been together 10 years. They've remained in each other's lives since, and are planning to raise Wyatt together in Cooper's four-story converted firehouse.

In June, Cooper opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting with his friendly ex, saying, "There is no acrimony between us." He added at the time, "Even though it's maybe unconventional because he's my ex, he is my family."