Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on December 27, 2022 01:54 PM
anderson cooper kids
Photo: Anderson Cooper/instagram

Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two!

On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together.

In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the camera for a sibling shot.

"Wyatt helped Sebastian celebrate his very first Christmas," Cooper wrote.

Cooper, who co-parents his boys with former partner Benjamin Maisani, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in September, where he opened up about the sweet relationship between his two sons.

The journalist noted that he and his older son have an adorable daily routine that involves Wyatt's little brother.

"I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this thing now, I don't know where it came from, where he's like, 'I want to smell Sebastian, I want to smell the baby.' "

"And I say, 'Smell the baby.' And he smells the baby's head. And every time he says the same thing, 'He smells like an angel,' and I'm like, 'Are you from a Christmas special?' " Cooper said with a laugh.

"Get that kid over to Hallmark!" host Stephen Colbert joked.

