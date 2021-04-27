"I can’t believe it has already been a year," the CNN anchor writes

Anderson Cooper Celebrates 'Sweet' and 'Kind' Son Wyatt on His First Birthday

Happy birthday, Wyatt Morgan!

On Tuesday, Anderson Cooper marked his son's first birthday with a sweet social media message for his adorable baby boy.

Sharing a photograph of Wyatt smiling and holding a red balloon, as well as a shot of the little guy resting in a chair, Cooper, 53, began the caption of his Instagram post, writing, "Today is Wyatt's first birthday. I can't believe it has already been a year."

"He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and i love him more than I ever thought possible," the CNN anchor added.

In the comments section of the post, an array of fans shared celebratory messages with Wyatt, as many also couldn't help but point out the similarities between the tyke and his famous dad.

"He looks just like you! Happy Birthday Wyatt!" one user wrote as another added, "He looks SO much like you."

"What a cutie and so full of joy!" added another fan.

Meanwhile, another user mentioned Cooper's late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, in their message, writing, "He looks just like you! I'm sure your mama is looking at him with sooo much love and pride!"

Last year, after welcoming Wyatt into the world, Cooper opened up to PEOPLE about how he had been enjoying every minute of fatherhood ever since the birth of his son.

"When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, 'I will never be able to have a kid,' " Cooper said in PEOPLE's cover story for the magazine's first-ever Pride issue. "This is a dream come true."

"It feels like my life has actually begun," Cooper continued. "And I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for?"