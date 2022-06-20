"For much of my life, Father's Day was the day I avoided," Anderson Cooper told followers

Anderson Cooper Celebrates Father's Day with Sons as He Reflects on Losing His Dad as a Child

Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad of two.

The CNN anchor, 55, enjoyed the special occasion with his sons Wyatt Morgan, 2, and 3-month-old Sebastian Luke, sharing adorable photos of the festivities on Instagram.

As he posted snaps of his little boy Wyatt on his shoulders while eating ice cream, the TV personality reflected on the less joyful side of Father's Day.

His own father, Wyatt Cooper, died of heart surgery when Anderson was just a child.

"For much of my life, Father's Day was the day I avoided, pretending it didn't exist, or that I'd forgotten what day it was. The pain of remembering was just too great," Cooper began. "The loss of my dad, who died when I was ten, was so painful, and still is at times."

He finished the caption by explaining that this year was different now that he shares two sons with his parenting partner Benjamin Maisani.

"But today I celebrated Father's Day, remembering my dad, Wyatt, with little Wyatt and Sebastian and their Papa, Benjamin. I can't believe how lucky I am," he added.

The Anderson Cooper 360 host first announced that he welcomed Sebastian on his show in February, sharing a photo of Wyatt and saying, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

"His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper continued, introducing his adorable new son to the world.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," he added. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper revealed both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Benjamin Maisani.