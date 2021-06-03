Anderson Cooper Says Seeing Son Wyatt's 'Joy-Filled Face Every Day' Is the 'Best' Birthday Present

Anderson Cooper has all he could ever want right at home.

Celebrating his 54th birthday on Thursday, Cooper shared a sweet father-son photo with his 13-month-old baby boy Wyatt Morgan. The CNN anchor says in the caption that being with his child is the "best" birthday gift he could want.

"Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes! I am really touched by all the kind thoughts," writes Cooper. "Getting to see my little boy's joy-filled face everyday, and watching him grow, is the best present I could ever receive."

Cooper's pal Andy Cohen — who turned 53 on Wednesday — wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, touting Cooper's parenting skills. "Gemini Twins: ACTIVATE! Happy Birthday to my friend, AC2 partner, and brilliant Daddy," said Cohen. "Our lives are all better with you in them, Anderson."

On Wednesday, Cooper wrote in a tribute to Cohen: "Happy Birthday @bravoandy! So proud of all you've done, the person you are, and the dad you've become!"

In April, Cooper marked Wyatt's first birthday, sharing an adorable photo of the baby smiling and holding a red balloon.

Cooper wrote in the Instagram post, "Today is Wyatt's first birthday. I can't believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and i love him more than I ever thought possible."

Last year, after welcoming Wyatt into the world, Cooper opened up to PEOPLE about how he had been enjoying every minute of fatherhood ever since the birth of his son.

"When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, 'I will never be able to have a kid,' " Cooper said at the time in PEOPLE's cover story for the magazine's first-ever Pride issue. "This is a dream come true."

"It feels like my life has actually begun," Cooper continued. "And I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for?"