Anderson Cooper Says He Feels 'Blissfully Happy and Lucky' to Have His Two Sons in New Photos

Anderson Cooper is feeling grateful for his little ones.

On Friday, the CNN anchor shared two new photos featuring his sons Wyatt Morgan, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 3 months, reflecting on how "lucky" he is to have his boys as he celebrates his 55th birthday.

In the first shot, Cooper wraps his arm around Wyatt while the toddler gives a thumbs up. The second slide features a silly selfie with Cooper and Sebastian as the infant looks away from the camera.

"Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. I feel so blissfully happy and lucky to have these two sweet, funny, little boys in my life," Cooper captioned his Instagram post.

In April, Cooper celebrated Wyatt's second birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, featuring a family photo of Cooper and former partner Benjamin Maisani with their sons.

In the adorable shot, Cooper and Maisani sit in a grassy area with their sons and pose for a cute selfie. The journalist also included additional adorable shots of Wyatt to round out the birthday tribute.

"Wyatt is two years old today! It is hard to believe. He is sweet and funny, kind and caring. Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much!" Cooper wrote.

The Anderson Cooper 360 host announced that he welcomed Sebastian on his show in February, sharing a photo of Wyatt and saying, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

"His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper said. "He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper revealed that both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Maisani.