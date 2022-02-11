Anderson Cooper Shares Sweet 'Cuddling' Photo with Infant Son Sebastian: 'Day After He Was Born'

"Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born," newly-minted father of two Anderson Cooper wrote in the caption of the adorable Friday snapshot

Anderson Cooper is a smitten dad of two!

The Anderson Cooper 360 host shared the first father-son photo of himself and his new baby boy Sebastian Luke to Instagram on Friday.

In the sweet image, a bundled-up Sebastian is shown lying next to Cooper, in a striped hospital hat, while the proud papa holds his baby boy close.

"Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born," Cooper, 54, wrote in the caption.

Among the congratulatory comments was one from Leslie Jordan, which read, "I am so happy for you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The longtime CNN anchor announced his exciting baby news on his show Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, saying of a photo of son Wyatt Morgan, 21 months, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother."

"His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper continued, introducing his adorable new son to the world.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," he went on. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper revealed both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Benjamin Maisani.

"Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa,' " he said. "We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

Cooper also announced he would be taking the next couple of weeks off to focus on his family, and enjoying spending time with his two sons: "I wish you all love and laughter, good thoughts, and happy days."

"I'm definitely calmer than I was the first time," Cooper told CNN news anchor John Berman after his surprise baby announcement. "He's doing great and he's just so adorable. He's got a lot more hair than Wyatt had when he was born, and he's just incredible."

Cooper also offered a heartfelt tribute to late mom Gloria Vanderbilt, dad Wyatt Emory Cooper and brother Carter Cooper.

"When I announced Wyatt's birth, I said I liked to imagine my mom and dad and brother, all who are no longer alive, their arms around each other, smiling and joyful at his birth," Cooper said. "These past 22 months, I felt them watching over us very strongly and I already feel their love for Sebastian."