Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'

The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February

By Emily Strohm
Published on September 14, 2022 02:00 PM
personal photos shared by Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family.

The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain.

"I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE.

Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360 host admits having a second child has been a much easier transition than having the first.

"Logistically, it's more challenging because they're on different nap schedules and there's different feeding schedules, but you know the shortcuts, how to fold the diaper in the right way and do the milk," he explains.

Still, Cooper says he's in awe of his young sons. "You forget how quickly they change and to see Sebastian and Wyatt together, that's really an amazing thing. Wyatt has been super sweet with him. And every morning he wants to go and smell the baby."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Masaini
Anderson Cooper Instagram

Cooper also says that fatherhood has inspired change in him he didn't see coming.

As a child, he lost his father, actor and writer Wyatt Cooper who died unexpectedly during open-heart surgery at age 50. Ten years later, his older brother Carter died by suicide at the age of 23 when he jumped off the terrace of his mother, legendary heiress and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt's 14th-floor New York City apartment. Three years ago, his mother, Gloria, the last living member of the family into which he was born, died of stomach cancer at age 95.

For most of his life, Cooper dealt with grief with avoidance. But that all changed when he became a dad. "I don't want to pass along to my kids any of my own failures or limitations," he says. "I want to be the best parent I can be, and I realized that the way I dealt with loss was effective for the time that it occurred, but that stuff catches up with you. You have to face it at some point."

In his new podcast All There Is With Anderson Cooper (out now), the journalist explores loss and grief. "It's not really discussed openly," he says. "I realized this is something we all go through or all will go through in one way or another."

As Cooper cherishes every day with his family, he says fatherhood is his greatest joy. "All my life, I've dreamed of having children. It puts everything in perspective and expands you in ways that are wonderful and magical."

For more on Anderson Cooper, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
Sean Penn J/P HRO Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization And A Coalition Of Disaster Relief Organizations - Arrivals
Anderson Cooper Opens Up About Coping with Immense Grief: 'You Have to Face It at Some Point'
Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani attend the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York after party at Boom Boom Room on June 16, 2015 in New York City
Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani's Relationship Timeline
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says He Doesn't 'Feel Heard' as He Compares Parenting Challenges with Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt turns 2
Anderson Cooper Enjoys a Stroll and a Lollipop with Son Wyatt, 2, After a Fresh Haircut
anderson cooper
Anderson Cooper Celebrates Father's Day with Sons as He Reflects on Losing His Dad as a Child
anderson cooper
Anderson Cooper Says He Feels 'Blissfully Happy and Lucky' to Have His Two Sons in New Photos
Anderson Cooper Says Shirtless Richard Gere Helped Him Realize He Was Gay: 'I Couldn't Speak'
Anderson Cooper Reveals How Richard Gere Helped Him Realize He's Gay: 'I Couldn't Speak'
Anderson Cooper
Happy Birthday, Anderson Cooper! 13 Throwbacks of the News Anchor and Doting Dad
Benjamin Maisani Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper Shares How He Will Co-Parent with Ex Benjamin Maisani After Welcoming Baby No. 2
Anderson Cooper Mocks His Youngest Son Sebastian to His Older Son Wyatt to Improve Sibling Bonds
Anderson Cooper Explains Why He and Son Wyatt 'Make Fun' of Newborn Son Sebastian When He Cries
Anderson cooper and wyatt
Anderson Cooper's Sweetest Family Photos with Sons Wyatt Morgan and Sebastian Luke
anderson cooper digital cover
Anderson Cooper Talks Having More Kids: 'It Would Certainly Be Nice for Wyatt to Have a Sibling'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc31pdCLTsX/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= kellyripa Verified Happy 2nd birthday Wyatt! I love you soooooo much! ♥️♥️🎂🎂🎈🎈 2h
Kelly Ripa Wishes Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt a Happy 2nd Birthday: 'I Love You'
Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt turns 2
Anderson Cooper Shares New Family Photo in Honor of Son Wyatt's Second Birthday: 'Hard to Believe'
anderson and carter cooper
Anderson Cooper Still Has Questions About Brother Carter's Suicide: 'There's Not A Day I Don't Think About It'
Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper Shares Sweet 'Cuddling' Photo with Infant Son Sebastian: 'Day After He Was Born'