Anderson Cooper Had an 'Awesome' First Weekend with Son Wyatt: 'It Was Great'

Anderson Cooper can't get enough of his new baby boy.

As the CNN host signed off of his show, Anderson Cooper 360°, and Chris Cuomo's, Cuomo Prime Time, began, the two journalists shared a brief but sweet on-screen exchange, discussing Cooper's new role as a dad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cuomo — a father to his son, Mario, 14, and daughters Bella, 17, and Carolina, 11 — asked Cooper how his "first weekend" went with son Wyatt Morgan, whom the 52-year-old welcomed via surrogate on April 27.

"It was great. It was awesome," Cooper told Cuomo, smiling from ear to ear. "I spent the whole weekend just looking at him and burping him and feeding him. It was great."

Image zoom Wyatt Morgan Cooper Anderson Cooper/instagram

Cooper went on to joke that having his baby boy sleep on him was "like this amphibious tree frog lying on my chest." Cuomo laughed, saying Cooper's metaphor was not the best comparison.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogate: 'I Am Beyond Happy'

"You will come up with better metaphors for what your son reminds you of than an amphibious tree frog, but you're new to this," the father of three quipped.

Cuomo — who shares his children with wife Christina — couldn't help but smile at seeing his colleague so happy.

"You've got a new baby, it's a new you and I love watching you laugh and smile," he shared. "There will be nothing else like it in your life."

Image zoom Anderson Cooper and son Wyatt Anderson Cooper/instagram

Since welcoming his newborn son, Cooper hasn't been able to take his eyes off the new addition to his family.

"I just stare at him. Hours will go by and I realize I've just been sitting there, holding him," Cooper admitted on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "After a baby's born, you do this thing called skin to skin where you hold the baby on your chest. I still do that all the time. There's nothing better."

He continued, "I just can't help but stare at him. And every now and then, you know, baby's sleep a lot. But then he'll suddenly open up his eyes and look at you. I don't even know if he can see me at this stage, but it seems like it and he's sort of understanding sounds."

"It's just wild," joked Cooper. "It's way better than Netflix, I'll tell you that."

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Told His Mom He Was Planning to Be a Dad Before Her Death: 'She Was Thrilled'

Cooper announced Wyatt's birth on April 30 during an episode of his show, before posting photos of his newborn in a touching Instagram post.

In the emotional caption, the new dad shared that he never thought fatherhood would be in the cards for him while he was growing up.

"As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he wrote. "Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him."

"It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates give to families who can't have children," Cooper said. "My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives."