Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Second Baby, Reveals Benjamin Maisani Is Adopting Son Wyatt

The now father of two announced the surprise baby news on Thursday night

Anderson Cooper has welcomed another child, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

The longtime CNN anchor, 54, announced the exciting baby news on his CNN show Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news," Cooper began, recalling that he had announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, during the "early dark days of the pandemic" in April 2020.

"These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him," Cooper continued, introducing his adorable new son to the world.

14th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation An Enduring Vision Benefit - Arrivals Benjamin Maisani and Anderson Cooper | Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cooper went on to reveal that both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his "best friend and former partner," Benjamin Maisani. "Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

anderson cooper and son Anderson Cooper and son Wyatt | Credit: anderson cooper/ instagram

The CNN News anchor then thanked the "amazing" doctors and nurses who helped bring Sebastian into the world, and also issued a heartfelt message to baby Sebastian's surrogate, thanking her and her family for the "sacrifices" they all made.

Cooper then announced he would be taking the next couple of weeks off to focus on his family, and enjoy spending time with his two sons. "I wish you all love and laughter, good thoughts, and happy days."

"I'm definitely calmer than I was the first time," Cooper told CNN news anchor John Berman after his surprise baby announcement. "He's doing great and he's just so adorable, he's got a lot more hair than Wyatt had when he was born, and he's just incredible."

RELATED VIDEO: Anderson Cooper Is In Awe of Son Wyatt: "I'm Charmed by Everything He Does"

"Wyatt is thrilled," added Cooper about his 22-month-old.