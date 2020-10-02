Anderson Cooper Says His Son Wyatt and Andy Cohen's Son Ben Met in Person a 'Couple Weeks Ago'

Anderson Cooper stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday to celebrate Kelly Ripa's 50th birthday and talk about life as of late with son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's sons have finally met in person!

On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Cooper revealed that his 5-month-old son Wyatt Morgan had recently become acquainted with his close friend Cohen's son Benjamin Allen, 19 months, for the first time in person since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"They met for the first time a couple weeks ago, up in Connecticut. It was cool," said the CNN anchor, 53.

While he's not sure "if Wyatt even understands who [Ben] is" at this juncture, Cooper added that his baby boy was "sort of fascinated" by the toddler anyway.

"And Benjamin was very sweet with him," recalled the proud dad. "He kept poking him."

Kelly Ripa, who was celebrating her 50th birthday on the show Friday, said that Wyatt is "the only good thing that has happened in 2020 ... from [her] perspective" and that he has "given [her] a reason to wake up in the morning."

"I feel like it's woken me up," Cooper said of fatherhood. "I've always felt like my life hadn't really begun, which is ridiculous, but suddenly you wake up and you're like, 'This is what it's all about. There's nothing more important than this.' I'm just incredibly blessed and lucky."

Ripa, a close friend of Cooper, also quipped that she has "decided that [she is] Wyatt's grandma, in place of" Cooper's late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

The "grandma" role is also one enjoyed by Ben, as Cohen, 52, revealed in a Friday post wishing Ripa a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday beautiful @kellyripa ♥️ ☀️ a timeless lady ... great friend, meemaw to Ben, and angel of the morning!" wrote the Watch What Happens Live host. "Let the good times keep rolling and rolling."

While last month may have marked Ben and Wyatt's first in-person meeting, their dads technically introduced them to each other for the first time virtually on Father's Day back in June.

"I thought it would be fun if they met right now. Look, that's gonna be your good buddy Wyatt," said Cohen to Ben during an episode of WWHL, gesturing toward the screen.

The television stars then had a short banter about Wyatt's adorable striped ensemble ("Your little baby is singing Édith Piaf wearing that outfit," Cohen joked), before giving a preview of what their future friendship could be like.