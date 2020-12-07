Watch Anderson Cooper Sing and Clap Along with Andy Cohen's Son Ben in Adorable Playtime Video

Anderson Cooper is clap-happy.

The CNN anchor appears in an adorable clip shared by close friend Andy Cohen on Sunday, in which he and Cohen's 22-month-old Benjamin Allen bond over a musical toy.

"If you're happy and you know it and you really want to show it, if you're happy and you know it, clap your hands," Cooper, 53, sings along with a stuffed monkey on the table in front of them as the toddler claps along too.

But after another verse, Ben gets bored. After he toddles off, Cohen, 52, says from behind the camera, "It's you and Clappy, Anderson" — and before Ben returns, Cooper turns it on for the camera, getting hilariously menacing with his repetition of some of Clappy's lines.

The Watch What Happens Live host captioned the video, "Spending A LOT of time with Clappy this morning. (AC and I have some issues with Clappy that we can get into at a later date ... )."

Cooper is also a dad, having welcomed his first child, son Wyatt Morgan — PEOPLE's newly crowned cutest baby alive! — on April 27.

Wyatt became acquainted with Ben in person this past September, for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. (They previously met virtually back in June, on Father's Day.)

While he wasn't sure "if Wyatt even understands who [Ben] is" at that juncture, Cooper said during an early-October appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that his baby boy was "sort of fascinated" by the toddler anyway.

"And Benjamin was very sweet with him," recalled the proud dad. "He kept poking him."

Cohen and Cooper talked about their kids' relationship last month on Cohen's SiriusXM Radio Andy show, revealing that Wyatt and Ben had recently hit a big milestone in their dynamic.

The Bravo star said that "the highlight of his week" over "the last couple months has been taking Ben over on Saturday or Sunday to have a little hangout with Wyatt for a couple hours."

"And I feel like for the first few times, Ben didn't really want anything to do with Wyatt, or to even acknowledge him. But I feel like last night was kind of a milestone, don't you?" he asked the Anderson Cooper 360° host.