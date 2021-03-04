Dad Goals! Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Cutest Moments Together with Their Kids
Cohen, who welcomed son Benjamin in February 2019, and Cooper, who welcomed sons Wyatt in April 2020 and Sebastian in February 2022, are best friend and dad goals
Welcome to the World, Ben!
Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin Allen via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019
That month, Cohen revealed on Instagram that "Uncle Anderson got an exclusive" when he met baby Ben for the first time.
Teach 'Em Young
"I'm a proud dad: my son gave Zaddy side eye, unprovoked," Cohen captioned a photo of Ben looking at his Uncle Anderson in April 2019.
Uncle on Duty
It's practically scientific fact that babies smell the sweetest — yes, even their little toes! In May 2019, Cooper and Ben got some quality time together, with Cohen capturing this adorable moment.
Big Meeting, Little Boss
Ben commanded the floor during Cooper and Cohen's "New Year's Eve Prep Meeting" on New Year's Eve 2019.
Taking Charge
Cooper shared a video from the sweet moment, which included Ben taking off his uncle's glasses as Cohen laughed.
Ben, Meet Wyatt
Cooper welcomed his son, Wyatt Morgan, via surrogate on April 27, 2020.
Cohen celebrated on Instagram, posting a photo of the pair and captioning it, "'new life, new hope!'" He added, "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you! ♥️"
On Father's Day 2020, the pals celebrated by introducing their sons for the first time virtually, on Cohen's episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Cohen told his son during the broadcast, "Ben, this is Wyatt. This is Wyatt Cooper. He's gonna be your good buddy." The Bravo star continued, "That's gonna be your good buddy and we're gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're gonna be great friends."
We're not crying, you're crying!
Playground Dads
In October 2020, the pair had a playdate at the playground, snapping a selfie to commemorate the moment.
Cohen said on his radio show in May 2020 that he was "so happy" for his close friend, adding, "We've been talking about this for a long time and I have been really enjoying Anderson coming over."
He continued, "His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on [becoming a dad] himself."
Cohen added of his friend, "He went through a lot, and I'm just so happy that his son is so beautiful and happy and healthy.
"I've already seen Anderson light up and open up in new ways. Like all homes that welcome a baby, his home is now full of the music of new life and family."
Morning Activities
Cooper kept busy with Ben in September 2020, with Cohen sharing that "Ben sweeps while Anderson reads" for their "morning activities."
On Live with Kelly and Ryan in October 2020, Cooper said that the boys had just finally met in a much-delayed get-together given the COVID-10 pandemic.
"They met for the first time a couple weeks ago, up in Connecticut. It was cool," Cooper revealed.
While he's not sure "if Wyatt even understands who [Ben] is," Cooper added that his son was "sort of fascinated" by Cohen's son anyway.
"And Benjamin was very sweet with him," recalled Cooper. "He kept poking him."
If You're Happy and You Know It
We are happy and we know it's because of this hilarious clip of Cooper playing with "Clappy," and Ben. Cohen captioned the video, "Spending A LOT of time with Clappy this morning. (AC and I have some issues with Clappy that we can get into at a later date...)."
Running the House
Cohen shared an adorable clip of Cooper having a playtime session with 2-year-old Ben, which shows the pair running in a circle around a stuffed elephant as upbeat music plays.
"Turns out, this is all the entertainment I ever needed!" Cohen captioned the post.
Backstage Buds
Wyatt, 16 months, was one happy guy while hanging out at N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y ahead of his Dad's interview with Cohen in September 2021.
Fast Friends
There's a new playmate in town! After Cooper welcomed his second child in early 2022, Cohen and Ben were among the first to come say hello.
"Today we met our new pal Sebastian Maisani-Cooper!" Cohen wrote on Instagram. "He's a peaceful beauty. Ben calls him "Wheels"! Mazel to Anderson"