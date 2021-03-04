Dad Goals! Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Cutest Moments Together with Their Kids

In October 2020, the pair had a playdate at the playground, snapping a selfie to commemorate the moment.

Cohen said on his radio show in May 2020 that he was "so happy" for his close friend, adding, "We've been talking about this for a long time and I have been really enjoying Anderson coming over."

He continued, "His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on [becoming a dad] himself."

Cohen added of his friend, "He went through a lot, and I'm just so happy that his son is so beautiful and happy and healthy.

"I've already seen Anderson light up and open up in new ways. Like all homes that welcome a baby, his home is now full of the music of new life and family."