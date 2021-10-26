Anderson Cooper shares his son Wyatt Morgan with his former partner Benjamin Maisani

Anderson Cooper Reveals the Adorable Way Son Wyatt, 18 Months, Answers His FaceTimes from Work

Anderson Cooper loves to stay connected with his little boy while he's away at work.

The journalist, 54, appeared on Monday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers where he chatted about his 18-month-old son Wyatt Morgan and the adorable way he answers his dad's FaceTime calls.

Cooper, who shares his son with ex Benjamin Maisani, says he's "obsessed with limiting screen time" for his son, but it gets difficult as he likes to call him "between commercial breaks to check on how he's doing."

"He's not allowed to like look at a screen — we try to avoid it — but he now grabs the screen while I'm FaceTiming with Benjamin, my former partner, and he will run with it like a crazy albino monkey," Cooper says with a laugh.

"It's the greatest thing ever. I love it because it's like his point of view of the world," he adds, mimicking his son running around the house while holding the phone.

Earlier this month, Cooper revealed his son's latest obsession while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The CNN anchor said his son has a fascination with feet, though the new dad doesn't quite understand the interest.

"He's so sweet. He's just delicious. He's so happy," Cooper said of his young son as a photo of Wyatt appeared behind him.

DeGeneres then showed the audience an adorable picture of Wyatt with his dads Cooper and Maisani in which their son is flaunting his bare feet for the camera.

"And Wyatt is always showing off his feet. I'm not sure why, but there he is," Cooper said.

Later in the interview, the journalist shared that Wyatt is "starting to talk a little bit," adding that "one of his first words was 'shoes,' which I love."

"He is into feet," DeGeneres added.