Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Throwback Photo with Son Wyatt: 'Bliss'

Anderson Cooper can't get enough father-son time!

The CNN anchor, 53, shared a throwback photo on Instagram of himself holding son Wyatt Morgan, now 9 months, in a baby carrier while on a walk in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bliss," Cooper captioned the photo, which was shared exclusively with PEOPLE, along with several other adorable snapshots, back in November when Wyatt was named 2020's Cutest Baby Alive.

Cooper welcomed his baby boy, his first child, on Monday, April 27, and he has been enjoying every minute of fatherhood ever since. "It feels like my life has actually begun," Cooper told PEOPLE in June about entering parenthood.

"I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for? This is a new level of love," he continued. "It's unlike anything I've experienced, and yet it's also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It's really extraordinary."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cooper co-parents Wyatt with former partner Benjamin Maisani ("Even though it's maybe unconventional because he's my ex, he is my family," Cooper said of the co-parenting arrangement) and has offered more than a few super cute updates on his growing son.

"When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, 'I will never be able to have a kid,' " he said in June for PEOPLE's first-ever Pride issue. "This is a dream come true."

Image zoom Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt Morgan | Credit: Courtesy Anderson Cooper

Becoming a father has also given Cooper new perspective as he continues his work in journalism, explaining that he feels "invested in the future in a way I hadn't really before."