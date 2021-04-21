“A lot of the clothes that Andy gets [have] a lot of razzmatazz in them,” Anderson Cooper said

Anderson Cooper Admits Hand-Me-Downs from Andy Cohen’s Son Don’t Match the Style He Wants for Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper's style differs from his pal Andy Cohen even when it comes to baby clothes.

"He gets Ben-me-downs as Andy calls them," Cooper shared of the hand-me-downs he gets from Cohen.

Although the CNN anchor appeared grateful, the clothes he gets from Cohen don't fit the style he invisions for Wyatt.

"A lot of the clothes that Andy gets [have] a lot of razzmatazz in them," Cooper said. "It's a lot of tye-dye Grateful Dead stuff, which I don't know if that's his vibe at this point, but it doesn't go with the boys."

anderson cooper and Andy Cohen Credit: anderson cooper/ instagram

Kelly Ripa chimed in and said she pictures Cooper's son as "a baby Ralph Lauren model," to which the anchor said, "I see him more as a little Amish child. I would like to dress [him] just simply."

Cooper and Cohen's bond has been strengthened since they both welcomed sons, but the slight age difference makes it difficult for Wyatt and Ben to play sometimes.

During an appearance last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cooper revealed he and Cohen have regular play dates with their children.

The anchor then shared a hilarious story involving a talking teddy bear Wyatt had been gifted.

"My son hadn't even played with it, and all of a sudden, there's this smell and some smoke and we realize that Andy's son has taken my son's bear, put it in the microwave and turned it on," Cooper recalled. "I mean, he baked the bear. It was in there for, like, 10 seconds. And literally, there was smoke coming out."

anderson cooper Credit: anderson cooper/ instagram

The little hiccup doesn't stop Anderson Cooper 360° host from having Cohen and his son Ben over regularly on Sundays — but Cooper suspects his friend might have ulterior motives other than social ones.