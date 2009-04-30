Ana Ortiz Has an Ugly Betty Baby Shower!

Ana Ortiz — and her Ugly Betty co-stars! — celebrated the impending arrival of her baby girl with a shower in her honor on Sunday, April 19th. Hosted by the Hot Moms Club and Pregnancy magazineand held at Robert Verdi’s Luxe Laboratory in New York City, the shower brought together castmates America Ferrera, Eric Mabius — who introduced 4-month-old Rylan Jaxson! — Mark Indelicato, Tony Plana, Sarah Lafleur and Vanessa Williams to party with Ana.

Due in July, Ana, 38, had only one request for her Big Apple baby bash — “I didn’t want it too frou frou, frilly, princess-y. You know it’s New York. She’s going to be a hip little kid with a bit of edge!” Mission accomplished!

On how her pregnancy is going:

Ana Ortiz: “I am so lucky. I have had an amazing pregnancy. I actually love being pregnant. My husband [Noah Lebenzon] is such a champion. Every day he tells me how beautiful I look and you can’t ask for anything better than that. You really can’t. We’re just so excited. I feel so much energy. I was so supported at my job.”

On choosing a baby name:

AO: “We have a short list I’m going to walk into the hospital with. And then I figure when I see her, [we’ll know]. I have my favorite. My husband has his favorite. He gets the last name so I get the first name. I feel like that’s fair.”

On working on Ugly Betty while expecting:

AO: “The funniest thing in the world is to see these giant Teamsters — these grips, electricians, macho men who are gruff every day … literally I would come in and they would be like, ‘Get out of the way, she needs a chair!’ They turn into mushy teddy bears. Half of them are comparing their bellies with mine saying, ‘I got a bigger belly than you still.’ It’s been a remarkable experience.

Being pregnant at work has been a blessing. I feel like being a working mom…I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s helped me maintain my energy and focus. I’m not constantly freaking out about things which I think I would have done normally.”

On Ana’s favorite part of the shower:

AO: “You don’t get a chance to have your whole family and all your friends in the same room at the same time. It’s such a rare occasion — especially because I’ve lived on both coasts so I have [friends there too]. The fact that people actually came from LA just to be here today is amazing. It’s such a joyous occasion. People brought their babies. It’s a day of happiness and new beginnings.”

The Ugly Betty cast loves babies:

AO: “We all have such a baby cast. Rylan is a magnet. He’s gorgeous and so happy. We’re so lucky. We’re like a family. I called America [right after I told my parents]. She was one of the first people I told because literally the day I got engaged, she asked, ‘When are you getting pregnant?’ We’ve become like sisters.”

Getting advice from Vanessa Williams:

AO: “She’s a fountain of knowledge. Plus, she has four kids and she looks like that! I followed her around with a notepad going, ‘Okay, what are you doing? It got personal. I asked about breastfeeding, delivery, being a working mom…

Her kids are so wonderful, so well-adjusted and polite and funny and smart. So I’m like, ‘Vanessa, how did you manage to [have] this career with all the madness and still have well-balanced kids?’ There is so much to it. She says, ‘I spend time with them. Where I go, they go.’ It’s about being there. They also understand that her work is important as well.”

Vanessa Williams: “She always asks for advice. I’m the go-to person because I’ve had four. From nursing to sore nipples, we can talk about it all!”

On what makes Ana a hot mom:

VW: “It’s her attitude. She’s not giving up her life for her pregnancy. The fact that she can get up on a platform at a club and dance and look fantastic. We were at America’s 25th birthday party/wrap party and we were all dancing on wooden platform!”

