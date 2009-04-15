Ana Ortiz Dishes on Baby Shower Plans

As she awaits her “babymoon,” Ana Ortiz is poised to mark yet another milestone for many first-time expectant moms — the baby shower! Expecting a daughter in July, the 38-year-old actress will be honored at a fête to be thrown by Ugly Betty costume designer Patricia Field. Raving about the “family atmosphere” on the set of the hit ABC show, Ana tells OK! she’s looking forward to her big day.