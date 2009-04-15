Ana Ortiz Dishes on Baby Shower Plans
As she awaits her “babymoon,” Ana Ortiz is poised to mark yet another milestone for many first-time expectant moms — the baby shower! Expecting a daughter in July, the 38-year-old actress will be honored at a fête to be thrown by Ugly Betty costume designer Patricia Field. Raving about the “family atmosphere” on the set of the hit ABC show, Ana tells OK! she’s looking forward to her big day.
That’s not to say that some ground rules haven’t been established, however! Ana says she’ll remain happy “as long as I don’t have to play those corny games where they wrap me in toilet paper, and I’m there with my friends and having a group of drunk people celebrating babies!”
Baby-on-the-way will be the first for Ana and her husband Noah Lebenzon.
Source: OK!
— Missy